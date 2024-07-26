'He wasn't around to see me grow up': Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian over former's 'woke mind virus' remark

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has refuted the billionaire’s account of her childhood, saying he was never around to see her growing up. She called out Musk’s anti-trans statements and refuted his account of her childhood in a lengthy thread shared on Meta-owned Threads.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter from his marriage to author Justine Musk has publicly refuted his comments about her childhood and transition, and stated that he was never around to see her growing up.
Musk had recently posted on X that Wilson was "born gay and slightly autistic," and added that she would "pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!'" "But he was not a girl," Musk added.
Vivian Jenna Wilson, who identifies as a transperson shared a lengthy thread on Threads, firmly denying Musk’s claims.
She said that her father's claims were entirely fake as he was not present to see her growing up. She said, This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from."
“I did not have a “love of musicals & theatre” when I was four, because y’know… I was fucking four. I did not know what these things were,” she added. She also stated that she never picked out jackets for him to wear and was most certainly not calling them “fabulous”.
https://www.threads.net/@vivllainous/post/C91xDGJSUX_?xmt=AQGz_fOmk6rTuquxrRn1ngF5pndBfuqm7daFng8xw-8A1q4
“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness,” she added.
In a conversation with Canadian psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson, earlier this week, Musk Musk vowed to destroy the “woke mind virus” which he claimed 'killed' his son.
Asserting the fact that gender dysphoria and puberty blockers were misrepresented to him, the billionaire also mentioned that he was tricked into consenting to his son Wilson's transition.
She slammed Musk stating that he is 'desperate' for attention and validation in a 'ketamine-fuled haze'.
Published 26 July 2024, 14:22 IST