'He wasn't around to see me grow up': Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian over former's 'woke mind virus' remark

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has refuted the billionaire’s account of her childhood, saying he was never around to see her growing up. She called out Musk’s anti-trans statements and refuted his account of her childhood in a lengthy thread shared on Meta-owned Threads.

Musk had recently posted on X that Wilson was "born gay and slightly autistic," and added that she would "pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was 'fabulous!'" "But he was not a girl," Musk added.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, who identifies as a transperson shared a lengthy thread on Threads, firmly denying Musk’s claims.