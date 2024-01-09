Hezbollah hits Israeli base with drones in response to killings

More than 130 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in Lebanon during the hostilities with Israel, their worst confrontation since they went to war in 2006. The violence has forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes on both sides of the border, and has raised concern the conflict could intensify and spread further.

The three Hezbollah fighters killed on Tuesday died in a strike on their vehicle in the town of Ghandouriyeh in the south of Lebanon, the sources said, without identifying them.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its air force attacked Hezbollah targets in Kila - an apparent reference to the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kila - and a drone squad belonging to the group elsewhere in southern Lebanon.