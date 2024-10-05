Hezbollah's Safieddine, who was likely to succeed Nasrallah, 'unreachable' since Friday

<p>Cairo: Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since Friday have kept rescue workers from searching the site of an Israeli strike suspected to have killed Hezbollah’s anticipated next leader, three Lebanese security sources told Reuters on Saturday.</p>.Israel loses 8 soldiers in battle with Hezbollah as Netanyahu weighs military response to Iran's attack.<p>One of the sources said Safieddine, widely expected to succeed slain leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had been unreachable since the strike on Friday. </p>