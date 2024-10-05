Home
Homeworld

Hezbollah's Safieddine, who was likely to succeed Nasrallah, 'unreachable' since Friday

One of the sources said Safieddine, widely expected to succeed slain leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had been unreachable since the strike on Friday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 11:03 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 11:03 IST
World newsIranIsraelHezbollah

