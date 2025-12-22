Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war

Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed responsibility for a number of the attacks.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

December 22, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

April 25, 2025

December 17, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

October ‌4, 2024

December 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

July 11, 2023

April 2, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

August 20, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 10:10 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaRussia-Ukraine war

Follow us on :

Follow Us