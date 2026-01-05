Menu
Hindu businessman fatally shot in head by unidentified men in Bangladesh

The incident occurred around 5:45 pm at Kapalia Bazaar on Monday, Additional Police Superintendent Abul Basar was quoted as saying by the bdnews24 news portal.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 16:20 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 16:20 IST
