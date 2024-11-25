Hindu religious leader arrested in Bangladesh

<p>Dhaka: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>police on Monday arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.</p>.<p>"Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said.</p>.<p>Karim said Das would now be handed over to the concerned police station for subsequent legal procedure.</p>.Bangladesh seeks to review major energy projects, including one with Adani Group.<p>Das was detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Karim said, without giving details of the charges for which he was arrested.</p>.<p>Bengali-language newspaper <em>Prothom Alo</em> reported that Das was a leader of ISKCON, which recently expelled him.</p>.<p>ISKCON leaders in Bangladesh were not immediately available for comments, but the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned the detention, saying it could affect the country's image abroad.</p>.<p>Citing Sanatani Jagran Jote's key organiser, Gaurang Das Brahmachari, Bdnews24 news portal said that Das was supposed to go to Chattogram by air from Dhaka.</p>.<p>On October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, hundreds of people from the Hindu community took to the streets at the Cheragi Pahar intersection in the port city, demanding the immediate release of Das.</p>.<p>Similarly, the Hindu community members in the capital blocked the Shahbagh intersection late in the evening, protesting the arrest. </p>