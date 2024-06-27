Hitting the jackpot at a cost: Man wins $4 million at Singapore casino, collapses moments later

In times more often than not, life surprises us in ways we can hardly imagine. Even our best moments can sometimes turn into the worst in the blink of an eye - such is the absurdity of life. A recent incident in Singapore has once again shed light on the uncertainty of life and death situations.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where a man collapsed on the floor in what appeared to be case of heart attack in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Casino, right after winning the jackpot amount of a staggering $4 million (Rs 33.87 crore), according to a report by The Indian Express. The video shows people getting incredibly worried and concerned about the man as soon as he starts to fade.