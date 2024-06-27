Hitting the jackpot at a cost: Man wins $4 million at Singapore casino, collapses moments later

In times more often than not, life surprises us in ways we can hardly imagine. Even our best moments can sometimes turn into the worst in the blink of an eye - such is the absurdity of life. A recent incident in Singapore has once again shed light on the uncertainty of life and death situations.
Recently, a video went viral on social media where a man collapsed on the floor in what appeared to be case of heart attack in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Casino, right after winning the jackpot amount of a staggering $4 million (Rs 33.87 crore), according to a report by The Indian Express. The video shows people getting incredibly worried and concerned about the man as soon as he starts to fade.
The video was posted on social media platform X by a user called @Gidi_Traffic, with the caption, "TRAGIC: Man wins $4 million at a casino then DIES moments later of a heart attack. A man who hit the jackpot at Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore with a $4 million win, died almost immediately after from cardiac arrest due to the shock and excitement of his win."
A woman, who reportedly was present at the scene, can be seen begging for help from other guests and personnel of the Casino. Eventually, one of the staff members of the Casino does come to the aide of the man.
The man was transported to the hospital after being revived in the casino, as per latest reports by casino.org.
Published 27 June 2024, 13:16 IST