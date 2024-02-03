Hong Kong pins revival hopes on Messi after Coldplay, Taylor Swift misses

By Pei Li

Hong Kong is hoping the arrival of Lionel Messi and his US football club Inter Miami this weekend will add some stardust to a city struggling to attract world-class acts and help burnish its damaged global reputation.

The visit by the Argentinian World Cup winner comes after Coldplay and Taylor Swift decided to skip Hong Kong on their Asian tours, choosing rival Singapore instead.

Attempts to create “Messi mania” were evident across the finance hub, with billboards depicting the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in Inter Miami’s pink jersey and an iconic batwing junk featuring the footballer on its sails in Victoria Harbour.

Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham, will hold an open training session at a stadium in Hong Kong on Saturday and play a friendly against a select local team on Sunday. Other members of the team include Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, Spanish left-back Jordi Alba and midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Despite tickets selling out within an hour in December, local media reported that some holders were offering them at a discount in the run-up to the game amid low demand. They were originally priced at HK$880 to HK$4,880 ($113 to $624).

There are doubts over how much of Messi spectators will be able to see. On Thursday, he only played for the final seven minutes of a game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr team in Saudi Arabia, where Inter Miami lost 6-0.

Coach Gerardo Martino said in a press conference that Messi, who has a hamstring injury, would play “as many minutes as possible” in Hong Kong, adding that his condition will be assessed during the Saturday training session.

Inter Miami’s visit is part of a series of efforts by Hong Kong officials to create a buzz in the city and boost spending. They face an uphill struggle. Visitor numbers from mainland China are about one-third lower than what they were before Covid, while many residents are choosing to shop and dine in the cheaper neighboring city of Shenzhen on weekends.

Lawmakers last week quizzed Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee over the city’s failure to lure big acts since reopening from Covid Zero. Lee said he and his officials would “work hard” to bring in stars such as Swift, adding that the city needed to do better on major venues.

Part of Hong Kong’s challenge is a lack of facilities large enough to host major global acts. That constraint is expected to ease when Hong Kong’s long-delayed new stadium at the old Kai Tak airport opens later this year with a capacity of 50,000. The old 40,000-seat stadium isn’t used for concerts due to noise complaints from neighboring apartment blocks.