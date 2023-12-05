House in Virginia explodes as police prepare to serve search warrant

A house in Arlington, Virginia, exploded into flames Monday night after a man fired several rounds from a flare gun inside as police prepared to execute a search warrant there, authorities said.

The explosion took place after 8 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burlington Street, the Arlington County Police Department said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, noting that firefighters were trying to extinguish the blaze and that residents should avoid the area, part of a densely populated suburban neighborhood with parks, restaurants and schools.

The police were first sent to the home around 4:45 p.m. following reports that shots had been fired and determined that the resident had discharged a flare gun, Ashley Savage, spokesperson for the Arlington County Police Department, said by phone. Officers had obtained a search warrant but had not yet entered the home when the resident fired more shots and the explosion occurred, Savage said.

“We have not been able to access the home at this point, so I don’t have the status of the suspect,” Savage said, noting that the man was “believed to be inside the residence at the time of the explosion.” The investigation into the explosion is continuing, she said.