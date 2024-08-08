How anti-immigrant riots flared in the UK

London: After more than a week of sporadic far-right violence, a fever seemed to ease in Britain on Wednesday night. An unconfirmed list of more than 30 target sites associated with the migration system, widely circulated online, summoned few would-be rioters but drew a heavy police presence and large crowds of protective counterprotesters.

During the previous days, racist and anti-immigrant rioting had flared in more than a dozen towns and cities across England and in Northern Ireland. More than 400 people were arrested, according to a police chiefs' group. Many have gone to court. Some are already beginning prison sentences.

The spark for the rioting was anger over a knife attack that killed three young girls and falsehoods that spread online about the perpetrator.