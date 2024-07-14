How China's most controversial relationship influencer earns 142 million yuan a year

China's Qu Qu, who refers to herself as 'Mckinsey of relationships', has become one of the most controversial of internet celebrities ever since she switched careers -- from being a singer to a relationship influencer.
According to a report by South China Morning Post, her real name is Le Chuan Qu, and she uses an online account named 'Ququ Big Woman', reportedly earning 142 million yuan a year by providing financial and dating advice.
Qu Qu gathered attention through a live broadcast in which a woman was seen asking her advice as to whom she should choose - her wealthy boyfriend or a wealthy admirer.
According to South China Morning Post's report, the woman in the live stream was seen explaining that her current boyfriend who is three years older than her, had promised a 4 million yuan bride price but the payment had been delayed.
Further, the woman said that she also had an admirer, 15 years older than her, who had offered to pay her a monthly allowance of 30,000 yuan plus a flat in Shanghai worth 20 million yuan.
Qu Qu suggested the woman to stay with her boyfriend considering him as the 'long-term' option between the two men.
According to the publication's report, Qu Qu describes herself as someone who sees any relationship and even marriage as a means to secure a prosperous financial future. She bluntly says, "All relationships are essentially about benefit exchanges. Everything should be used to boost my advantage and empower me."
Keeping in mind the sensitive restrictions related to social platforms, Qu Qu has come up with codewords to communicate with her followers.
She uses 'inside the fortress' to refer to marriage or being married, 'rice' as money and 'carrying a ball' as pregnancy.
She charges people who wish to consult her for dating advice.
According to the report, Qu Qu charges 1,143 yuan for a face-to-face chat and also offers a popular course named 'Valuable Relationships', charging her 'students' 3,580 yuan each.
She also holds private counselling packages that she bills at 10,000 yuan every month.
According to South China Morning Post, in December 2023, Qu Qu's account was suspended by Weibo because she 'repeatedly promoted unhealthy relationship views to gain attention' and was 'profiting from selling courses and conveying incorrect values'.
To promote her business and gather more followers, she now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to direct people to her private channels that she uses to hide herself online from any such official crackdowns.
According to the publication's report, one of her supporters said, "Her approach is understandable. What’s wrong with wanting both love and money? This is a realistic society. Why shouldn’t people strive for better?"
Another follower said, "She has profoundly impacted me this year. I’ve learned fundamental concepts like goal orientation and leveraging everything to empower myself. Her insights into recognising a man’s true nature are invaluable. I highly recommend her."
However, not everyone is always a part of the cult, and so Qu Qu has encountered some harsh criticism too. One such critic commented, "She teaches girls to use men as cash cows and encourages competition among women. But she herself earns her living by working hard and relying on her own efforts. Isn’t that hypocritical?"
According to the publication's report, another critic said, "In the competitive world of (women) monetising beauty, the successful ones are just outliers. These wealthy men are not fools. They won’t fall for obvious schemes."