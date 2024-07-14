How China's most controversial relationship influencer earns 142 million yuan a year

China's Qu Qu, who refers to herself as 'Mckinsey of relationships', has become one of the most controversial of internet celebrities ever since she switched careers -- from being a singer to a relationship influencer.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, her real name is Le Chuan Qu, and she uses an online account named 'Ququ Big Woman', reportedly earning 142 million yuan a year by providing financial and dating advice.

Qu Qu gathered attention through a live broadcast in which a woman was seen asking her advice as to whom she should choose - her wealthy boyfriend or a wealthy admirer.

According to South China Morning Post's report, the woman in the live stream was seen explaining that her current boyfriend who is three years older than her, had promised a 4 million yuan bride price but the payment had been delayed.

Further, the woman said that she also had an admirer, 15 years older than her, who had offered to pay her a monthly allowance of 30,000 yuan plus a flat in Shanghai worth 20 million yuan.

Qu Qu suggested the woman to stay with her boyfriend considering him as the 'long-term' option between the two men.