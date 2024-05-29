How extreme weather will affect the insurance and energy sectors

Focusing on the insurance sector, extreme weather events are of interest due to the potential to cause destruction and damages that need to be financially covered. Hurricanes and severe tropical cyclones are of greatest interest due to wind damage and flooding. From 2018 to 2022, these events caused economic losses of more than USD 450 billion, with just under half of this being insured. The costliest event in the past 50 years was Hurricane Katrina which devastated New Orleans in the US in 2005, resulting in approximately USD 100 billion insured losses.