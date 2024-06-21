Hundreds join International Yoga Day celebrations in Israel's Tel Aviv

"As we touch on the gifts of yoga, it is difficult not to think about the Israeli hostages still in captivity. Those who are not free to move their bodies. Those who cannot breathe freely. Among them, Carmel, a beautiful human being who loves yoga, people, and life. She is still in captivity. We imagine her, with her depth and her beauty, finding humanity in the face of so much hatred. It is a heart-stopping image," she said.