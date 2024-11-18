Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Imposing tariffs on India will lead to trade war, says Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam

Ahead of his election as US President, Donald Trump had taken a potshot at India’s tariff structure and talked about imposing reciprocal tax on countries like China and India.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 06:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 06:14 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesUS newsIndia-US Relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us