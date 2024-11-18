Imposing tariffs on India will lead to trade war, says Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam

<p>Washington: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us-news">US</a> Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam has said he is opposed to imposing tariffs on India as it will lead to a trade war between the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-us-relations"> two countries</a>. </p>.<p>Subramanyam's comments came amid the likelihood of higher tariffs on Indian exports by the new Trump administration.</p>.<p>“I don't support (imposing) tariffs on India. I think that would be really bad. It would lead to a trade war. And I don't think it's good for either country,” Subramanyam told <em>PTI</em> in an interview. </p>.India less export-oriented, would be relatively unaffected by potential US tariff hikes: Fitch.<p>Ahead of his election as US President, Donald Trump had taken a potshot at India’s tariff structure and talked about imposing reciprocal tax on countries like China and India. </p>.<p>With Trump set to assume charge as US president, there is a likelihood of higher tariffs on Indian exports.</p>.<p>“There's a lot of businesses that do really great work in India and a lot of Indian companies are expanding to the US. So the more our countries work together economically, the stronger we'll be,” Subramanyam said.</p>.<p>Getting ready to be sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, which plays a key role in shaping the foreign policy of the United States, Subramanyam said he wants to be someone who promotes democracy around the world.</p>.<p>“India, for instance, is one of the largest democracies, and the US-India relationship is very important to both countries,” he said.</p>.<p>Subramanyam, 38, is the sixth Indian-American elected to the US House of Representatives.</p>.<p>He joins Indian Americans Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Shri Thanedar in the so-called Samosa Caucus.</p>.<p>He was declared elected from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia and is the first Indian-American to be elected from the East Coast.</p>.<p>He also advocated an overhaul of the US immigration system.</p>.<p>“I'm hearing a lot about immigration, especially people on H-1B visas trying to get a path to citizenship and a Green Card at least. And at least a change of status," Subramanyam said.</p>.<p>"We need an immigration system overhaul in the United States. We need to focus on legal immigration. There's a lot of talk about undocumented immigrants, and I certainly support securing our border, but we need to do more than just that,” he said.</p>.<p>Subramanyam said he would also oppose any move by the incoming Trump administration to cut large-scale federal jobs and is looking to be a champion of the federal workforce.</p>.<p>."I want to make sure as they look at the government overhaul that's being proposed, that doesn't mean firing federal workers or cancelling federal contracts,” he said.</p>.<p>He said he looks forward to being a champion for the federal workforce in Virginia.</p>.<p>"I will oppose any efforts (of the incoming administration to cut federal jobs),” he said. </p>