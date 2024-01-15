Imran Khan's party chief says will participate in February 8 elections

When asked about his interaction with the PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been confined in the Adiala Jail, Gohar said Khan’s message for all party supporters is: “Ghabrana nahi hay [don’t worry], remain steadfast and peaceful. Protect your vote and exercise your right on February 8.”

Separately, the PTI withdrew its plea seeking contempt proceedings against the ECP for allegedly not implementing the apex court's orders of providing the party with a level playing field for the upcoming general elections.