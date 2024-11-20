In a first, North Korean troops join Russian units to take part in combat ops against Ukraine

<p>Seoul: Around 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk as part of Russia's airborne unit and marines, with some already participating in battles in the Ukraine war, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday citing the country's spy agency.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-korea">North Korea</a> has also shipped additional arms for the war in Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, parliament intelligence committee member Park Sun-won told reporters, citing the National Intelligence Service (NIS).</p><p>North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui's meeting with Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> during her visit to Moscow this month was unusual in terms of protocol, and likely went beyond exchanging greetings to cover more significant issues including a possible visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un, the lawmaker said, citing NIS.</p><p>The spy agency is still trying to determine the exact number of North Korean troop casualties and whether any had surrendered amid conflicting information, the lawmaker said.</p>