Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

In a first, North Korean troops join Russian units to take part in combat ops against Ukraine

North Korea has also shipped additional arms for the war in Ukraine including howitzers and multiple rocket launchers.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 04:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 04:44 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaNorth KoreaRussia-Ukraine war

Follow us on :

Follow Us