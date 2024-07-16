In JD Vance, Donald Trump selects an inheritor

Milwaukee: For nearly nine years, Donald Trump has been the singular face of Republican politics and the undisputed leader of the “Make America Great Again” movement. On Monday, the former president came as close as he may ever come to anointing a successor.

The choice of JD Vance as Trump’s running mate, a politician nearly 40 years his junior, immediately vaults the first-term senator to the forefront of a GOP future that is not so far away.

If elected in November, Trump, 78, can serve only a single term— the 22nd Amendment states that no person shall be elected president more than twice — a rarity for a candidate naming a potential vice president. That short tenure has added extra urgency to the question of what comes next for Trumpism, a movement inextricably tethered to one man who has so thoroughly transformed the Republican Party.

Vance, 39, is the first millennial to make a major presidential ticket, a Marine veteran and a politician who has thoroughly remade himself as a full-throated MAGA enthusiast. In recent months, it was Vance’s aggressive defense of Trumpism and Trump, even on mainstream news outlets, that helped him stand out for the former president as a worthy inheritor.