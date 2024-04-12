In Los Angeles, the O J Simpson case defined a turbulent era

And more than most celebrities, he was a local fixture. Rare was the Angeleno without a tale of an O J sighting, now golfing in West Los Angeles, now dining on Greek food at John Papadakis’ taverna in San Pedro, now cavorting on the sand outside his vacation home in Laguna Beach.

Before the murder charges and the domestic violence reports surfaced, Simpson had been an icon, revered for his sports prowess as much as his commercial success in films and role as the spokesperson for the Hertz rental car company.

“It made you want to be something better,” recalled Smith, who still lives in South Los Angeles.

Smith’s neighborhood would soon be captivated by the trial of Simpson, after he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. Unfolding on live television, the trial dragged on for 11 months, and everyone had opinions. “All day long, every day, people were stressing and going through arguments about, ‘He did do it, he didn’t do it.’ I mean, it was going down,” Smith said.

Along the way, villains and heroes were created depending on where you stood, becoming almost caricatures in a city known for creating dramatic story lines.

A tabloid bonanza, the trial was also a core sample of Los Angeles at the dawn of the 21st century: a Black celebrity defendant surrounded by all-star lawyers; a white Los Angeles police detective, accused of racism; a Midwestern show business aspirant living in the guesthouse; the Orange County family of the defendant’s ex-wife, the stricken relatives of the Westside waiter who was slain with her; the housekeeper, an immigrant from El Salvador; the judge, a son of Japanese Americans who were sent to incarceration camps during World War II.

“Things happened that no one would believe,” said Laurie Levenson, a Loyola Law School professor who became an early legal celebrity doing TV commentary on Simpson’s trial. She said she still celebrated Passover with lawyers and members of the press with whom she bonded during the case.

“The thousands of reporters. The wall-to-wall network coverage, even interrupting soap operas. The glove demonstration. The race issues. The domestic violence issues. The cameras in the courtroom changed the way trials are viewed to this day in this country,” Levenson said.

But often lost in the uproar, she said, was the blood bath that claimed the lives of two people.

Los Angeles has a way of striking the set and recreating itself every couple of decades, and the city where the Simpson trial played out can be hard to locate now. His mansion on North Rockingham Avenue is gone, lost to foreclosure and razed in 1998 after the Brown and Goldman families won a $33.5 million civil judgment against Simpson.

Many of those closely associated with his case have long since died or moved out of the spotlight. Johnnie Cochran, the charismatic defense lawyer who led Simpson’s legal “Dream Team,” died in 2005 from a brain tumor. Robert Kardashian, who stopped speaking to Simpson after the trial, and whose daughters and ex-wife went on to become reality TV moguls, died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in the murder trial, and Christopher Darden, her co-counsel, both resigned from the Los Angeles district attorney’s office and went on to write memoirs and crime thrillers. Darden is still practicing and teaching in Los Angeles; last month, he lost a race for Los Angeles Superior Court judge. Lance Ito, the judge in the criminal case, retired in 2015 and regularly tends to his late wife’s gravesite.

News of Simpson’s death rippled Thursday throughout Los Angeles with residents reaching for half-forgotten memories.

Such was the case for Sandy Kinder, 72, and her husband, David Kinder, 87, who have lived in the Silver Lake neighborhood for about four decades.

The couple remembers being glued to the television, watching the slow chase and saying, “How is this going to end?”

“It was a very sad time,” Sandy Kinder said. “Very brutal.”

When out-of-town guests wanted to see where Goldman had lived, the Kinders drove to the apartment in Brentwood.

“And, of course,” Sandy Kinder said, “the police, you know, swarmed on us and told us to get out.”

Patrik-Ian Polk, 50, recalled his days as a recent transplant, attending film school at the University of Southern California, where Simpson was first propelled to national stardom and won a Heisman Trophy.

Polk arrived from Mississippi in 1992, weeks after riots broke out following the acquittal of police officers who were captured on video beating Rodney King. Polk filmed burned-out buildings in South Los Angeles for class projects.

“I mean, it was all this destruction, you know?” he recalled. “I was still a hopeful, young, aspiring artist, happy to be out of Mississippi and in a big city.”

Watching the police chase, among the earliest of those televised, had been shocking, but even more so had been learning that Simpson was inside.