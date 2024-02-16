In Munich, Jaishankar, Blinken talk on progress in Indo-US strategic ties

“Great to meet my friend US @SecBlinken this afternoon on #MSC2024 sidelines. Our talk centered on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. Reviewed the continuing progress in our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar said on X and posted a photo of the meeting which showed the leaders sitting across a table along with officials from the two sides.

“We have an extraordinary partnership between the United States and India that has grown stronger and stronger in recent years, stronger than it’s ever been, and it is for us among the most consequential relationships of any in the world,” Blinken said as he addressed reporters along with Jaishankar after the meeting.

The top US diplomat said the two countries are “working closely” on a whole host of vital priorities that “are making a difference in the lives of people in India and people in the United States” and listed them as increasing mutual prosperity, advancing democracy and human rights, addressing climate change and upholding together the rules-based international order.

Jaishankar said it’s important today that the very complicated issues be addressed effectively and “the conflict does not escalate.”

“And, of course, a whole host of other issues – issues in this part of the world, issues in the Indo-Pacific – that we need to talk about. Very glad to have this opportunity,” he said.

Blinken’s remark summed up the mood of the meeting as well as the Indo-US relationship: “This work is not just the work of a day or a single meeting, it’s the work of every day, but it’s important to be able to take stock of where we are as well as the many challenges that we’re facing, India and the United States together, both in the region and in the world.”