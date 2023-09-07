In occupied areas of Ukraine, Russia holds local elections that have been widely denounced

In a paper published this summer, Elina Beketova, a fellow at the Washington-based Center for European Policy Analysis, said the candidates include Artem Zhoga, the commander of a battalion that has fought with Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian collaborators who helped organize the Kremlin-orchestrated referendum that Russia used to help justify its annexation of Crimea. That referendum was considered illegal by the international community, which said the result had been inevitable.