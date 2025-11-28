<p><strong>Rank 01</strong></p>.<p>Jakarta has topped the list of the world's most populous megacities, housing 41.9 million people, according to a recent United Nations report.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 02</strong></p>.<p>The Indonesian capital, Dhaka, ranks second on the list with a population of 36.6 million.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 03</strong></p>.<p>With a population of 33.4 million, Tokyo holds the third spot on the list.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 04</strong></p>.<p>Ranking fourth on the global list, the national capital, New Delhi, is currently home to 30.2 million people.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 05</strong></p>.<p>The city of Shanghai, China, is fifth on the list, boasting a population of 29.6 million.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 06</strong></p>.<p>Guangzhou, another major city in China, ranks sixth on the list with a population of 27.6 million.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 07</strong></p>.<p>The Philippine capital, Manila, is positioned seventh on the list with a population of 24.7 million.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 08</strong></p>.<p>With 22.5 million inhabitants, Kolkata is ranked eighth among the world's most populous cities.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 09</strong></p>.<p>The South Korean capital, Seoul, is home to 22.5 million people and ranks ninth on the list.</p>.<p><strong>Rank 10</strong></p>.<p>Egypt’s capital, Cairo, with a population of 32 million people, rounds off the top ten list of the world's most populous megacities, as per the UN report.</p>