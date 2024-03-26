In Pics | World's Top 10 Wealthiest Individuals according to 'Hurun'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the Richest person in the world with a whopping net worth of $231 billion. He has topped the list for the third time in last four years.
Second on the list is the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, with an estimated net worth of $185 billion.
CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault slipped to third position with $175 billion net worth.
Fourth on the Hurun Rich List is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a staggering wealth of $158 billion.
Chairman, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of software giant Oracle, Larry Ellison has secured fifth position with wealth amassing $144 billion.
Chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett stood sixth on the list with a net worth of $144 billion.
Seventh position was taken by American business executive and investor, Steve Ballmer. His networth is reported to be $143 billion.
Credit: X/@Steven_Ballmer
Former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates secured eighth place on the list with net worth of $138 billion.
With a net worth of whopping $123 billion, former CEO of Google Larry Page came ninth on the list.
Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is the wealthiest Asian and rounds off the top ten list of Hurun Rich List for the year 2024. Ambani's net worth is reported to be $115 billion.
(Published 26 March 2024, 08:41 IST)