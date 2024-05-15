In Wales, Europe's first Black national leader sees racism resurging

Cardiff: When he took office as First Minister of Wales in March, Vaughan Gething became the first Black head of government in Europe - yet he believes UK society is more overtly racist than a decade ago.

"On virtually every piece of social media that went out for my campaign, there'd be a stream of messages underneath it that were questioning my right to be here," the leader of the Welsh Labour party told Reuters in an interview last week.

"And some were much more overt than that."

Zambian-born Gething, 50, said there had been even more offensive and racist material directed at him since he took up the post, but he tries not to look at it.

Gething's Welsh father went to Africa as a vet and married his mother, a Zambian chicken farmer. When the family relocated to Wales, his father was rejected from one job after the employer saw his wife and children were Black.

Times have changed.