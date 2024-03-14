Incredible momentum in India-US defence relations: Pentagon official

According to Iyer, there are three areas of significance in the defence relationship.

“The first of course is technology cooperation which is pretty deep...Another area that I think for people who have watched this relationship over the decades where there's been sort of tremendous upward momentum has been in the area of operational sort of engagements between our militaries,” he noted.

The final area of growth in the partnership has been in the scope and texture of our high-level bilateral engagements, he said.

"At least from the outside, it's apparent that there's just a very high frequency of engagements between our senior leaders, from the President, Prime Minister, our national security advisors and cabinet officials. It would be hard to find a month in the calendar year when there's not a high-level exchange, and then probably at least a handful of mid-level exchanges between our governments," Iyer asserted.

Ryan Holliway, Political-Military Officer from the Department of State said America’s partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships it has in the world.

"We see this strategic partnership as a crucial pillar of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the 21st century," he said.

“In a general sense, our exchange of global and strategic issues has never been deeper or more sensitive than it is today, which is a testing out to the close partnership at all levels of our government,” he added.