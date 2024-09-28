India deserves permanent UNSC seat: Bhutan

Describing Bhutan’s story as one of hope and also a call to action, Tobgay however voiced concern that only seven nations have graduated from the LDC category in about 50 years and 46 countries are still in need.

“This is unacceptable. The international community must intensify its efforts to ensure that no nation is left behind, that all LDC countries achieve graduation,” he said, adding that to accomplish this, “we must address poverty, inequality and vulnerability with a renewed sense of urgency.” The Pact for the Future, which UN Member States adopted collectively at the Summit of the Future earlier this week, provides "us with a road map to transform the lives of the world's most vulnerable," he said.