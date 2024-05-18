Indian mission in Kyrgyzstan advises students 'to stay indoors' amid reports of mob violence targeting foreign students

The Indian mission in Bishkek has advised students "to stay indoors for the moment" amid reports of mob violence targeting foreign students in the Kyrgyz Republic.
"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041," the embassy said in a statement.
While no deaths were reported, media reports noted that Pakistani students were the primary targets of the mob violence.
“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation,” the country's PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.
