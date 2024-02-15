Indian national sentenced to 51 months in jail for defrauding elderly woman in US

In a statement to the court, the Montana victim said, “I feel very violated…I have crawled into a shell emotionally and don’t want to be vulnerable in any way. I don’t know who I can safely trust now. I don’t feel safe at all.” A victim from outside Montana wrote to the court, “I’m driving a 2007 car, and this loss has prevented me from affording a new car. The cost of living keeps going up, which doesn’t help when on a fixed income. I’m not sure I will ever have peace of mind again and trust others. This has cost me more than any monetary loss.”

The government alleged in court documents that a large enterprise originating from India was involved in stealing $1,236,470 from elderly Americans. The Montana case arose in February 2023, when Glacier Bank notified the FBI that Jane Doe, a 73-year-old woman in Kalispell, had been defrauded.