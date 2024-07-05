Indian origin candidates to have won in UK elections 2024

Keir Starmer's Labour Party on Friday won a landslide victory by defeating Rishi Conservative Party.
However, there were also a sizable number of candidates of Indian-origin contesting in the general elections and some to have performed outstandingly, from both the parties.
Here is the list of Indian-origin leaders fared in UK polls:
Outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Rishi Sunak has won in Northallerton and Richmond (Yorks), despite the Conservative party's dismal performance. Tom Wilson of Labour lost to him by nearly a margin of 13,000 votes.
Following the election results, Sunak expressed his gratitude on X, saying, "To the numerous Conservative candidates, the countless volunteers, and the millions of voters: I appreciate your hard work, your support, and your votes."
Former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Retaining her seat in Fareham and Waterlooville is Conservative Party’s Suella Braverman.
In the last re-shuffle of the last Sunak cabinet, she was replaced by James Cleverly as interior minister.
Braverman has represented Fareham as an MP since 2015. From October 2022 until November 2023, she held the office of Home Secretary.
Priti Patel.
Another Gujarati-origin Conservative party member Priti Patel, once again contested from Witham, Essex seat, and emerged victorious by 37.2 per cent of vote.
Patel had also served as the Home Secretary from 2019 to 2022, and has been the MP for Witham since the year 2010.
Kanishka Narayan.
Kanishka Narayan, a Welsh Labour parliamentary candidate for the Vale of Glamorgan, won the seat by defeating Conservative party member Alun Cairns, who was the Vale MP from the year 2010 to 2024. This makes Narayan the first ethnic minority MP of Welsh.
Satvir Kaur.
Satvir Kaur from the Labour Party won the Southampton Test constituency by 15,945 votes.
She had also served as Leader of Southampton City Council from 2022 to 2023, making her the first female Sikh leader of a local authority in Britain.
Shivani Raja.
With more over 4,000 votes, Conservative Party candidate Shivani Raja defeated Labour party’s candidate Rajesh Agarwal to win the Leicester East seat. Former MPs Claude Webbe and Keith Vaz, running as independents, were among the prominent contenders in the Leicester East constituency.
Navendu Mishra.
Navendu Mishra, Labour Party's sitting MP for Stockport has won with 21,787 votes, thus ensuring his return to Westminster. Mishra has served as the MP Stockport constituency since 2019 UK general election.
Preet Kaur Gill.
Labour Party member Preet Kaur Gill was re-elected from Birmingham Edgbastom. Previously Gill held the position of of Shadow Minister for Primary Care and Public Health since the year 2023.
Gagan Mohindra.
Member of the Conservative Party Gagan Mohindra has won the South West Hertfordshire seat with 16,458 votes. With 12,002 votes, Sally Symington of the Liberal Democrats, his closest opponent, came in second.