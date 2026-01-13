<p>Singapore: A Singapore court on Tuesday sentenced an Indian-origin Malaysian man to 12 years in jail and 15 strokes of the cane for posing as a "sugar daddy" and duping three women into engaging in sexual acts with him, a media report said.</p>.<p>Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, 38, has pending charges involving 13 other alleged victims, which will be dealt with later, reported the Straits Times newspaper.</p>.<p>Singh was married with children but went on to coerce the women – identified in court documents as PW1, PW2 and V3 – into engaging in sexual acts with him.</p>.<p>He often took on different personas online, often posing as wealthy Caucasian men.</p>.Two oil tankers on roads at CPC terminal hit by drones on Tuesday, sources say.<p>Singh was charged in 2020 and sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane.</p>.<p>Deputy Public Prosecutor Bin termed Singh's crimes as depraved, sadistic and malicious, and said that a joint covert operation between the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysian Police Force was needed to apprehend him.</p>.<p>In 2025, Singh was sentenced to four and a half years in jail and ordered to pay compensation of SGD 7,000 (approximately USD 5,437) after he pleaded guilty to two cheating charges involving V3, a 52-year-old woman.</p>.<p>He matched with V3 on a dating platform in early May 2019.</p>.<p>Singh posed as “Michael Nolan”, a rich American trader living on a yacht in Malaysia, and promised to pay her USD 20,000 (SGD26,000) per month to be his “girlfriend”.</p>.<p>He had V3 engage in sexual acts with him and send explicit videos, but never paid her, the report said.</p>.<p>He committed offences against 31-year-old PW1 and 32-year-old PW2, similarly, posing as a Caucasian man, and he promised to pay the victims for sexual favours.</p>.<p>He also extorted the three victims, threatening to disseminate their explicit footage if they did not transfer him money.</p>.<p>Court documents stated that the victims suffered psychological harm, with the victim identified as PW1 later being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. </p>