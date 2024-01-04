Indian-origin real estate developer charged with perpetuating $93 million fraud scheme

New York: An Indian-origin real estate developer has been charged by federal authorities in the US with perpetuating a $93 million fraud scheme.

Rishi Kapoor, a Miami-based developer, faces charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.

The SEC announced that it obtained an asset freeze and other emergency relief concerning the alleged $93 million real estate investment fraud perpetrated by Kapoor. The SEC also charged real estate company Location Ventures, its affiliate Urbin and 20 other related entities in connection with the fraud scheme, a statement said.

According to the SEC’s complaint, from approximately January 2018, until at least March 2023, Kapoor and certain of the defendant entities solicited investors by, among other things, making several material misrepresentations and omissions regarding Kapoor, Location Ventures, Urbin, and their real estate developments.