Indian worker dies in conflict-torn Donetsk, many still with Russian Army: Report

The publication reported that Mangukiya's father, Ashvinbhai, said that he last spoke with his son on February 20.

A resident of Karnataka's Gulbarga, Sameer Ahmed, told the publication, "We saw a drone hovering above us. I was digging a trench and Hemil was practising how to fire, around 150 metres away. Suddenly we heard some noise. I and two other Indians, along with other Russian soldiers, hid in the trench. The missiles struck and the earth shook. After some time when we got out, I found Hemil dead. I was the one who put his body in the truck.”

Ahmed also told the publication that the Indian Embassy was being unresponsive to their pleas seeking help.

“In all, there were four Indians including Hemil who were part of the group that came under attack on February 21. Hemil was very close to the Russian military commander and they trusted him. They did not make him do menial work. The air strike happened when the trench was being dug up. A Nepalese was also among those killed,” another said.

A number of Indians working in Russia have sought help from the Indian Embassy in Moscow, requesting assistance to go back home. Mangukiya's father sent an email to the Indian consulate on February 2, through an intermediary, stating that his son was in danger and that they wanted him back in India.

On Friday, the Indian government asked its citizens to avoid the flighting in the war, stating that it had applied to the Russian government for the "early discharge" of Indians employed as support workers in the Russian Army.