Indonesia wants to join BRICS

As BRICS world leaders convened in Kazan for a summit this week, Indonesia's foreign ministry said late on Thursday that the process of joining the group has begun.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 03:25 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 03:25 IST
World newsIndonesiaBRICS

