Indonesian authorities say eight dead in cooking oil factory near Jakarta

<p>Jakarta: Eight people died in a large fire at a cooking oil factory near the Indonesian capital Jakarta, local fire authorities said on Friday.</p><p>Around 20 firefighting trucks are at the site and have contained the blaze in most areas of the factory, authorities said.</p><p>Footage from Metro TV showed flames and billowing black smoke coming out of a building in the centre of an industrial complex in Bekasi, a city on Jakarta's eastern edge. The report said roads had been closed around the factory.</p><p>All of the bodies had been evacuated from the site, Suhartono, head of Bekasi's fire department told Reuters, adding that three other people were injured.</p><p>But the number of casualties could still rise, he said.</p><p>Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.</p><p>The factory is operated by PT Primus Sanus Cooking Oil Industrial (Priscolin), said Suhartono. </p>