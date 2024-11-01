Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indonesian authorities say eight dead in cooking oil factory near Jakarta

Around 20 firefighting trucks are at the site and have contained the blaze in most areas of the factory, authorities said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 10:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 10:01 IST
World newsfactoryAccidentJakarta

Follow us on :

Follow Us