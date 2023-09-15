Infographic | India tops international remittances list with $83 billion

India received $83.15 billion in international remittances in 2020, according to the World Migration Report 2022. World Bank’s data indicates that India has topped the list, with China and Mexico occupying the second and third place with $59.51 billion and $42.88 billion respectively.

International remittances are financial or in-kind transfers made by migrants directly to families or communities in their countries of origin.

The available data is without considering unrecorded flows through formal or informal channels. The actual value of global remittances is likely to be larger than available estimates.