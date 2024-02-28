International Criminal Court orders a record $52 million compensation for Uganda victims

Instead they asked the tribunal's own Trust Fund for Victims to help cover the cost.

Ongwen was convicted to 25 years in prison in 2021 on 60 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including rape, murder and child abduction. He is currently serving his sentence in Norway.

Led by fugitive warlord Joseph Kony, the LRA terrorized Ugandans for nearly 20 years as it fought the government of President Yoweri Museveni from bases in northern Uganda and neighbouring countries. The militia has been largely wiped out, but Kony remains one of the ICC's most wanted fugitives.

The total victims are estimated at almost 50,000.