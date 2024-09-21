Iran withheld launchers for missiles sent to Russia, sources say

Washington: Iran did not include mobile launchers with the close-range ballistic missiles that Washington last week accused Tehran of delivering to Russia for use against Ukraine, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The sources - a European diplomat, a European intelligence official and a US official - said it was not clear why Iran did not supply launchers with the Fath-360 missiles, raising questions about when and if the weapons will be operational.

The US official, who like the other sources spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had not delivered the launchers at the time of the US announcement about Iran's delivery of the weapons. The European intelligence official said without elaborating that they did not expect Iran to provide launchers.

Reuters first reported Iran's plan to send the missiles to Russia.

Two experts told Reuters there could be several reasons why the launchers were not sent. One is that Russia may plan to modify trucks to carry the missiles, as Iran has done. Another is that by withholding the launchers, Iran is allowing space for new talks with Western powers on easing tensions.

The Russian defense ministry declined to comment.

The US National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Pentagon declined to comment.