Israel 'must be punished' for Syria embassy attack: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei

In a major escalation of Israel's war with regional adversaries, suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital on April 1 in a strike that Iran said killed seven military advisers, vowing to retaliate.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 06:21 IST

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Israel "must be punished and it shall be" for attacking the Iranian embassy compound in Syria.

"The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be," Khamenei said in a speech marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramaddan.

World newsSyria

