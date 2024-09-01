Iraq seeks US investment in gas as new projects target energy independence

Iraq plans to offer 10 gas exploration blocks to U.S. companies during an upcoming visit by Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani to the United States, he announced on Saturday.

The move is part of Baghdad's efforts to attract U.S. investment into its energy sector, following previous licensing rounds where Chinese firms secured the majority of available fields.

The 10 gas blocks, left unclaimed following six licensing, rounds, will be presented in a new bidding process, Iraqi state media said, and comes as Iraq seeks to bolster its domestic gas production.