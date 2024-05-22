Home
Ireland to recognise Palestinian state

'Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision," Ireland PM Simon Harris said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 08:33 IST
London: Ireland will recognise a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Wednesday, adding that he expected other countries to join Ireland, Spain and Norway in taking such a step in the coming weeks.

"Today, Ireland, Norway, and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine," Harris said at a press conference.

"Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision."

"I'm confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks."

Published 22 May 2024, 08:33 IST
World newsPalestineIreland

