<p>Once a priest, a rabbi and a minister walked into a bar and the bartender turned around, gawked at them exclaiming the famous lines, "Is this some kind of joke?"</p><p>Today the old punchline which has been recited and repeated for eons seems to come alive. For when the newly-elected New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped into the White House to meet the United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> it felt like two ideologically distant figures— a communist and a fascist were walking into the very same metaphorical bar. </p><p>After weeks of intense hostility between the two leaders, the much anticipated Mamdani-Trump meet was unexpectedly warm. </p><p>During an interaction with media, one journalist asked Mamdani if he is "affirming that President Trump is a 'fascist'?"— a term the New York Mayor elect had used to describe the US President a day earlier. </p> .Donald Trump heaps praise on Zohran Mamdani and New York's future.<p>However, before Mamdani could reply, Trump interrupted him and said, "That’s ok. You can just say yes. That’s easier. It’s easier than explaining.”</p><p>It was only mere days ago when the 34-year-old political insurgent and the United States President were taking potshots at each other, with Mamdani calling Trump "bad landlords... taking advantage of their tenants" and Trump calling him a "communist lunatic". </p><p>However, the meet between the two leaders went well as Mamdani described the face-to-face as "very productive" and spoke of the leaders' "shared admiration and love" for New York City. </p><p>Trump called Mamdani a 'rational person' and said "I think he’s going to surprise some conservative people."</p><p>Trump also said, "We have one thing in common. We want this city of ours that we love to do very well," Trump said in the Oval Office.</p><p>"The better he does, the happier I am... And we're going to be helping him to make everybody's dream come true," he added.</p>