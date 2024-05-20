Islamic State claims attack in Afghanistan that killed three Spaniards

Cairo: Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack by gunmen on tourists in Afghanistan's central Bamiyan province, the group said on its Telegram channel.

Three Spanish tourists were killed and at least one Spaniard was injured in the attack, Spain's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Taliban interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee four people had been arrested over the attack in which gunmen opened fire. In addition to the three foreign tourists, one Afghan citizen had been killed in the attack. Four foreigners and three Afghans were also injured, he added.

Mountainous Bamiyan is home to a UNESCO world heritage site and the remains of two giant Buddha statues that were blown up by the Taliban during their previous rule in 2001.