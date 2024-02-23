Islamists and extremists taking charge of Britain, says Suella Braverman

“I may have been sacked because I spoke out against the appeasement of Islamists, but I would do it again because we need to wake up to what we are sleepwalking into: a ghettoised society where free expression and British values are diluted. Where Sharia law, the Islamist mob and anti-Semites take over communities. We need to overcome the fear of being labelled Islamophobic and speak truthfully,” she said.