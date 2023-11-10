Israel accuses freelance photographers of advance knowledge of Oct 7 attack

In their review of Masoud's work, editors at the Times determined that the first photo he transmitted to the AP -- of the destroyed Israeli tank -- was taken more than 90 minutes after the attack began, according to an editor at the Times who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an internal matter. Masoud told his editors, this person said, that he was woken at home in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, by the sound of rocket fire, shortly after 5:30 am Oct. 7.