LIVE Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Updates: Seven hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

Hello readers! The war in Gaza has 'ended' and the Middle East is going to 'normalise', US President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he flew to Israel, which was waiting for Hamas to release Israeli hostages as world leaders were gathering to discuss the next steps toward peace. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held in Gaza for a third day on Sunday ahead of the expected release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and a scheduled address by Trump to Israel's parliament. Stay tuned to get latest updates on the Gaza peace deal.