Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld
LIVE

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Updates: Seven hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza

Hello readers! The war in Gaza has 'ended' and the Middle East is going to 'normalise', US President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he flew to Israel, which was waiting for Hamas to release Israeli hostages as world leaders were gathering to discuss the next steps toward peace. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held in Gaza for a third day on Sunday ahead of the expected release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and a scheduled address by Trump to Israel's parliament. Stay tuned to get latest updates on the Gaza peace deal.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 05:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Highlights
11:0413 Oct 2025

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: First seven hostages freed

10:2713 Oct 2025

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: IDF says Red Cross on its way to hostage exchange meeting point

10:2313 Oct 2025

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: Hamas media cell publishes names of palestinian prisoners to be freed

11:2713 Oct 2025

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: Seven hostages transfered to Red Cross on their way to the Israeli forces

11:0413 Oct 2025

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: First seven hostages freed

10:4513 Oct 2025

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: Red Cross arrives at hostage release location 

10:2713 Oct 2025

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: IDF says Red Cross on its way to hostage exchange meeting point

10:2313 Oct 2025

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire LIVE Updates: Hamas media cell publishes names of palestinian prisoners to be freed

Published 13 October 2025, 04:32 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineDonald TrumpIsrael-Palestine ConflictWest BankwarHamasGazaUnited State

Follow us on :

Follow Us