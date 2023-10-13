Home
LIVE

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: WHO calls for reversal of Israel's evacuation orders, says it amounts to 'death sentence'

Israeli lawmakers swore in an 'emergency government' in a 66-4 vote on Wednesday as Israel pledges to annihilate Hamas. Gaza Strip is under complete siege, as Israel intensified blockade amid warfare. In Support of Israel, now UK has vowed patrol and surveillance aircraft and two Royal Navy ships to the eastern Mediterranean. Amid escalating violence, first batch of Indian nationals in Israel have been safely evacuated. Track latest updates on Israel-Palestine war with DH.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 09:24 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
05:1113 Oct 2023

UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) relocates its opeartions, staff, South

04:3313 Oct 2023

The Israeli air force has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza since Saturday, it said late on Thursday

03:2713 Oct 2023

Palestinian health ministry says Gaza death toll has risen to 1,572 with a further 7,262 wounded.

03:2513 Oct 2023

Macron calls Hamas a terrorist organization that, in a 'criminal and cynical way', is 'exposing the people of Gaza'. France has also ordered local authorities to ban all pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

02:5713 Oct 2023

212 Indian nationals stuck in Israel land in Delhi

09:1813 Oct 2023

WHO calls for reversal of Israel's evacuation orders to 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza, says it amounts to 'death sentence' for vulnerable patients

“There are severely ill people whose injuries mean their only chances of survival is being on life support, such as mechanical ventilators,” WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said, Reuters reported. Director general of WHO also made similar appeals on X.

09:0913 Oct 2023

Egypt sends troops to reinforce its border with Gaza, AP reported

09:0713 Oct 2023

Watch Live as Israeli artillery maintains positions near Gaza

09:0213 Oct 2023

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M A Subramanian welcomes 16 residents of state in Chennai that were evacuated from Israel under India's 'operation Ajay'

08:5913 Oct 2023

Chaos continues as Hamas called on Palestinians in Gaza to stay put despite Israel's evacuation orders

08:5413 Oct 2023

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed volatile situation in Middle East with leader of militant Hezbollah group amid concerns of the latter joining war against Israel, reports AP

08:4913 Oct 2023

Gaza residents begin moving South following Israel Military's appeal to evacuate from north of Wadi Gaza 

08:1213 Oct 2023

Reports incoming on mass protests in Baghdad and Tehran in support of Hamas

08:0613 Oct 2023

Spectator Index reports that an Israeli embassy staffer has been stabbed in Beijing

08:0313 Oct 2023

Hamas armed wing Al Qassam Brigades claim that Israel’s heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip killed 13 hostages in past 24 hours. It says they were killed in various locations. There is no confirmation from Israel yet.

(Published 13 October 2023, 02:57 IST)
Israel NewsWorld newsIsraelPalestineBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

