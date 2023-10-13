Israel-Hamas War Live: WHO calls for reversal of Israel's evacuation orders, says it amounts to 'death sentence'

Israeli lawmakers swore in an 'emergency government' in a 66-4 vote on Wednesday as Israel pledges to annihilate Hamas. Gaza Strip is under complete siege, as Israel intensified blockade amid warfare. In Support of Israel, now UK has vowed patrol and surveillance aircraft and two Royal Navy ships to the eastern Mediterranean. Amid escalating violence, first batch of Indian nationals in Israel have been safely evacuated. Track latest updates on Israel-Palestine war with DH.