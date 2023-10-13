Israel-Hamas War Live: WHO calls for reversal of Israel's evacuation orders, says it amounts to 'death sentence'
Israeli lawmakers swore in an 'emergency government' in a 66-4 vote on Wednesday as Israel pledges to annihilate Hamas. Gaza Strip is under complete siege, as Israel intensified blockade amid warfare. In Support of Israel, now UK has vowed patrol and surveillance aircraft and two Royal Navy ships to the eastern Mediterranean. Amid escalating violence, first batch of Indian nationals in Israel have been safely evacuated. Track latest updates on Israel-Palestine war with DH.
UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) relocates its opeartions, staff, South
04:3313 Oct 2023
The Israeli air force has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza since Saturday, it said late on Thursday
03:2713 Oct 2023
Palestinian health ministry says Gaza death toll has risen to 1,572 with a further 7,262 wounded.
03:2513 Oct 2023
Macron calls Hamas a terrorist organization that, in a 'criminal and cynical way', is 'exposing the people of Gaza'. France has also ordered local authorities to ban all pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
02:5713 Oct 2023
212 Indian nationals stuck in Israel land in Delhi
09:1813 Oct 2023
WHO calls for reversal of Israel's evacuation orders to 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza, says it amounts to 'death sentence' for vulnerable patients
“There are severely ill people whose injuries mean their only chances of survival is being on life support, such as mechanical ventilators,” WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said, Reuters reported. Director general of WHO also made similar appeals on X.
Hospitals in Gaza are at a breaking point.
Without immediate entry of aid, essential health care services will come to a halt.
I visited Gaza in 2018. Access to care was already difficult. I know firsthand that a mass evacuation to the enclave's south would be disastrous - for… https://t.co/wZ9gCrN05k
Reports incoming on mass protests in Baghdad and Tehran in support of Hamas
08:0613 Oct 2023
Spectator Index reports that an Israeli embassy staffer has been stabbed in Beijing
08:0313 Oct 2023
Hamas armed wing Al Qassam Brigades claim that Israel’s heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip killed 13 hostages in past 24 hours. It says they were killed in various locations. There is no confirmation from Israel yet.