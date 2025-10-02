<p>Greta Thunberg has been detained by Israeli forces after the navy intercepted a flotilla of ships carrying aid to Gaza. The Swedish climate activist was on board the lead vessel Alma when it was stopped about 70 nautical miles (130 km) from the coast.</p><p>Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video of Thunberg on Wednesday, saying she and her companions were “safe and healthy.” The Alma was one of six ships seized, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla made up of 44 vessels and nearly 500 activists.</p><p>Organisers accused Israel of “illegally” blocking the flotilla, which had aimed to breach the blockade of Gaza. They alleged that one boat was rammed, others were sprayed with water cannons, and activists’ communication devices were disabled to cut off livestreams and updates. No injuries were reported.</p><p>“The flotilla broke no laws,” the group said in a statement. “What is illegal is Israel’s blockade of Gaza and the use of starvation as a weapon.” It urged supporters to demand governments “cut ties with Israel.”</p><p>Leila Hegazy, a US citizen on board, shared a prerecorded message stating her video would only surface if she had been “kidnapped” by Israeli forces. She appealed to Washington to secure the activists’ release and “end its complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people.”</p>.<p>Legal experts say the campaigners could either be deported within 72 hours or face court hearings within 96. Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon said deportations would begin once Yom Kippur ends on Thursday.</p><p>The interception has drawn global outrage. Turkiye called it an “act of terrorism” and a violation of international law, while Italy confirmed the ships were being towed to Ashdod and activists would soon be deported.</p><p>Protests broke out in Athens, Rome, Berlin, Brussels, Tunis and Ankara soon after news of Thunberg’s detention spread. In Italy, the country’s largest trade union announced a nationwide strike on Friday in solidarity with the flotilla.</p>