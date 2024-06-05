Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Modi, hopes Indo-Israel ties reach 'new heights'

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated his counterpart Narendra Modi on his party's victory in India's general election, expressing hopes that Indo-Israel ties surge to 'new heights'.

According to the results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has comfortably crossed the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.