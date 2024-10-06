Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel says France's call for halting sales of arms used in Gaza is a 'disgrace'

'Israel will win with or without their support,' Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video released by his office, adding that calling for an arms embargo was a disgrace.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 04:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 04:23 IST
World newsIsraelFranceBenjamin NetanyahuGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us