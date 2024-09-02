Israeli fire kills dozens in Gaza, polio vaccinations in full swing

Cairo/Gaza: Israeli forces killed at least 48 Palestinians in the past 24 hours across the Gaza Strip as they battled Hamas-led militants, Palestinian officials said on Monday, while medics conducted a second day of polio vaccinations for children in the enclave.

Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children had been vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign.

Hamas and Israel have agreed to brief pauses in fighting to allow the campaign to vaccinate some 640,000 children to go ahead. No violations have been reported near vaccination facilities.

Seven Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes on Gaza City, Palestinian officials said on Monday, while two air strikes killed six others in Bureij and Nuseirat, two of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters had confronted Israeli forces in north, south and in some central area of Gaza with anti-tank rockets and mortar fire.