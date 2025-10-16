<p>Israeli intelligence shared with the US claimed that Hamas had access to more bodies than claimed by the Palestinian militant group, Axios reported on Wednesday.</p> .Trump says 'war over' as he addresses Israeli Parliament as hostages and some Palestinian prisoners freed.<p>Axios reported that Israel told the US Hamas was not doing enough to recover the bodies of dead Israeli hostages, and that the Gaza deal cannot move into the next phase until that changes. </p><p>It cited two Israeli officials and one US official.</p>